HeadlinesSports

Alas Men, Women secure Asian Games berths

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
POC chief Bambol Tolentino (POC)

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

 

 

The Philippine men’s and women’s indoor volleyball teams have secured berths in the 2026 Asian Games in Japan this September.

The Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) confirmed the qualification through an email sent to the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) over the weekend, with both teams earning their spots based on their FIVB rankings in Asia.

“This is great news for our volleyball program,” said POC President Abraham “Bambol’ Tolentino.

Alas Women made the cut after ranking No. 10 in the continent, while the Alas Men qualified as the region’s No. 15 team.

A total of 16 teams will compete in each division of the quadrennial meet, which will be held in Aichi Prefecture from Sept. 27 to Oct. 3.

The men’s field is composed of Japan, Iran, Pakistan, South Korea, China, Indonesia, Thailand, Qatar, Bahrain, Chinese-Taipei, India, Vietnam, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Hong Kong.

Joining the women’s competition are Japan, Kazakhstan, Iran, China, Chinese-Taipei, Thailand, Vietnam, Qatar, South Korea, Kyrgyzstan, India, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Mongolia and North Korea.

The indoor volleyball team’s qualification came after the country’s beach volleyball squads bannered by reigning Southeast Asian Games champions Sisi Rondina and Bernadeth Pons also secured a spot in the 12-nation tournament.

The country is expected to field at least 700 athletes to the Games.

 

PBA bubble concept costly – Barrios
Another Oro sparkles in Junior PGT in Bacolod
PNP chief welcomes proposed body cameras for policemen
4 more PBA teams undergo RT-PCR tests
Quizon tops Hanoi tilt, closes in on GM title
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article ‘Si Idol pala ‘to eh’: Alex Eala teams up with tennis icon Venus Williams in WTA 500 Homburg Open doubles
Next Article Drunkard nabbed for disrespecting QC cop inside police station

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Drunkard nabbed for disrespecting QC cop inside police station
Headlines News
‘Si Idol pala ‘to eh’: Alex Eala teams up with tennis icon Venus Williams in WTA 500 Homburg Open doubles
Sports Tennis
NBI issues subpoenas to Robin, Aplasca over Bato’s escape
Headlines News
Teen NPA intel officer surrenders in Butuan City
Headlines News