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Drunkard nabbed for disrespecting QC cop inside police station

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
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A 48‑year‑old man was arrested early Sunday, May 31, after allegedly insulting and showing blatant disrespect to a police officer inside Anonas Police Station 9 in Quezon City.

Quezon City Police District (QCPD) chief Police Brig. Gen. Randy Glenn Silvio said the suspect, known as alias “Arturo” of Barangay West Kamias, was taken into custody at around 4:25 a.m. for refusing lawful instructions and disrupting police assistance.

Investigators said the suspect, who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, became agitated while his wife was raising concerns about his behavior at the Women and Children Protection Desk.

He allegedly hurled offensive remarks and repeatedly pointed at a police officer despite reminders to maintain proper conduct.

Police noted that he ignored repeated instructions to calm down and follow the proper complaint process, prompting officers to restrain and arrest him.

Station commander Police Lt. Col. Leonie Ann Dela Cruz confirmed that the suspect will face charges of alarm and scandal, unjust vexation, and resistance and disobedience to persons in authority.

The QCPD reminded the public that while police stations are open for assistance, proper decorum and respect for law enforcement officers are expected to maintain order and safety inside police premises. (Trixee Rosel)

 

Tempo 08 May 2022, Sunday issue
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