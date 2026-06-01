‘Si Idol pala ‘to eh’: Alex Eala teams up with tennis icon Venus Williams in WTA 500 Homburg Open doubles

By MARK REY MONTEJO

A legend playing alongside a rising star is always a sight to behold.

That is about to unfold as Filipina ace Alex Eala will have many-time Grand Slam winner Venus Williams as partner in the doubles event of the WTA 500 Bad Homburg Open scheduled June 21 to 27 in Germany.

The development was announced by Tennis Channel Monday, June 1 (Philippine time), disclosing the partnership between Eala and Williams. Both players secure wild cards in the event, along with local player Eva Lys.

This marks the first time the 21-year-old Eala and 45-year-old Williams will be playing together in the women’s professional circuit.

It is also a part of the Eala’s buildup on grass with this year’s Wimbledon Championships getting closer.

Eala and Williams had fought once in doubles with the charismatic Filipina teaming up with American pal Iva Jovic, and they beat Williams and her fellow veteran in Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, 7-6(7), 6-1, in the opening round of the WTA 250 ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand last January.

Eala is eagerly awaiting her first practice session with Williams, who is a seven-time singles and 14-time doubles Grand Slam champion.

A few days ago, the 5-foot-9 lefty wrapped up her clay-court swing at Roland Garros after yielding a 4-6, 2-6 loss to Jovic in the opener.

Prior to her quick exit in the Paris Open and Strasbourg Open, Eala, however, impressed in the Italian Open where gave world No. 2 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan a huge scare before falling, 4-6, 3-6, in the third round.