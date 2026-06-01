NBI issues subpoenas to Robin, Aplasca over Bato’s escape

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) is set to issue subpoenas to Sen. Robin Padilla and Senate Sergeant‑at‑Arms Mao Aplasca in connection with the alleged escape of Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa on May 14.

NBI Director Melvin A. Matibag said subpoenas will also be served this week to Pasay City police chief Joselito De Sesto, Padilla’s uncle Virgilio Carino, and deputy chief of staff Jean Robles. T

hese individuals were reportedly last seen with Dela Rosa before he disappeared.

Matibag added that the bureau is considering summoning Nancy Dela Rosa, the senator’s wife, not as a suspect but to shed light on the case.

“People should understand that a subpoena does not automatically mean you are accused,” he clarified.

Dela Rosa is the subject of an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for alleged crimes against humanity tied to the Duterte administration’s drug war.

He managed to evade arrest after appearing at the Senate on May 11 and slipping out of the building in the early hours of May 14.

Since then, he has not been located by law enforcement. (Jeffrey Damicog)