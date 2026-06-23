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Molester killed by bus during daring escape in QC

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
The suspect after being hit by a bus in Quezon City. (Photo from Barangay E. Rodriguez)

By Trixee Rosel

A man accused of indecent assault died after being struck by a bus while fleeing from his victims’ relatives in Barangay E. Rodriguez, Quezon City, on Sunday night.

Police said the suspect allegedly entered a house and touched the chest of a woman and her daughter.

He reportedly returned to the victims’ home several times after the incident, prompting the family to seek help from barangay authorities.

Following the complaint, the woman’s two sons confronted the suspect. He fled and was chased until he was hit by a passing bus at the corner of Purdue and New York Streets.

He died on the spot due to severe injuries.

Residents said the suspect was a tenant in the area but not personally known to the victims’ family.

Some believed he may have been under the influence of alcohol during the incident.

Meanwhile, the bus driver was taken to the Quezon City Police District Traffic Sector 3 and is facing a complaint for reckless imprudence resulting in homicide.

 

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