2 arrested for Korean bizman’s murder

By Liezle Basa Inigo

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga – The Police Regional Office 3 has solved the murder of a 37‑year‑old Korean national after arresting two suspects just three days after the crime.

The victim’s body was discovered on June 17 inside an abandoned Ford Everest in Barangay Pias, General Tinio, Nueva Ecija. He was reportedly involved in distributing Korean beauty products in the Philippines.

Police immediately launched an intensive investigation, leading to the arrest on June 19 of the gunman and a woman who allegedly planned the crime.

Authorities recovered the suspects’ getaway vehicle and the firearm believed to have been used in the killing. Forensic examination confirmed that a bullet recovered from the crime scene matched the weapon.

Witness statements, surveillance footage, and other evidence linked the suspects to the murder.

PRO‑3 Director Police Brig. Gen. Jess B. Mendez commended the operating units for the swift resolution of the case.

A murder charge has been filed against the suspects.