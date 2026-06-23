Champion mentors Robinson, Ong, Escueta named as CPC Basketball Coaches of the Year 

After reclaiming glory for their respective basketball programs, an elite crop of collegiate coaches will be honored for their brilliance and leadership in helping shape the future of the sport.

De La Salle University’s Topex Robinson, San Beda University’s Yuri Escueta, and University of Santo Tomas’ Haydee Ong will be officially feted with the Coach of the Year award at the 2026 Collegiate Press Corps (CPC) Awards Night presented by Strong Group Athletics, celebrating the successes of UAAP Season 88 and NCAA Season 101.

Robinson, Escueta, and Ong, recipients of the award supported by San Miguel Corporation, are expected to share the stage with the best and brightest collegiate personalities during the annual proceedings, which are also backed by Go For Gold, D’Generals, and Buffalos’ Wings N’ Things, on June 29 at Discovery Suites Manila in Ortigas, Pasig.

The De La Salle Green Archers completed their redemption bid, overcoming University of the Philippines in the UAAP Season 88 men’s basketball finals with Robinson at the helm.

The two-time UAAP champion coach previously steered his squad past a twice-to-beat disadvantage against top-seeded National University in the Final Four before eventually taking down modern-day rival UP in a three-game Finals series.

Speaking of rivalries, the Escueta-led San Beda Red Lions also got the better of archrival Colegio de San Juan de Letran to further cement their place atop the grand old league.

The Red Lions swept the Knights in the NCAA Season 101 men’s basketball Finals, with Escueta pushing all the right buttons as San Beda secured its 24th men’s basketball title despite missing the services of former star scorer Janti Miller in Game 2.

In another record-extending campaign, Ong spearheaded the UST Growling Tigresses’ title-winning run in UAAP Season 88, reclaiming the women’s basketball crown from the NU Lady Bulldogs.

UST captured a division-best 13th women’s basketball title, with Ong guiding the Tigresses to their second championship in three years after falling short against NU in Season 87 in 2024.

Top volleyball coaches will also be announced as the best of their respective leagues in the annual awarding rites backed by Discovery Suites as official venue partner.