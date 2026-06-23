Police reconstruct scene of Ateneo players’ drowning

By Aaron Recuenco

Police investigators have launched a detailed reconstruction of the circumstances surrounding the drowning of two Ateneo de Manila University college basketball players in Aurora.

Maj. Gen. Robert Alexander Morico II, director of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), said the probe aims to establish exactly how Rene Baterboia and Divine Adili lost their lives at a beach resort in Barangay Libis, Dipaculao, on June 8.

Investigators are analyzing sea conditions, tide levels, and victim locations at the time of the incident.

Using SONAR technology to map underwater topography and 3D scanners to capture shoreline data, the team is working to determine how far out the victims were and the depth of the water where they drowned.

Authorities are also cross‑referencing CCTV footage with witness testimonies from players, coaches, and resort staff to reconstruct the victims’ final moments.

A safety audit is being conducted to check for warning signs and emergency measures along the beachfront.

Morico assured the public that every piece of evidence and witness account is being examined to ensure justice for the victims.

The CIDG has already summoned former and current Ateneo players, as well as members of the coaching staff, including former head coach Tab Baldwin, as part of the ongoing investigation.

Police earlier said they are also looking into possible violations of the Anti‑Hazing Law in connection with the incident.