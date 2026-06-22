‘No Work, No Pay’ policy for top government officials

By Dhel Nazario

Senator Erwin Tulfo is pushing for legislation that would strictly enforce a “no work, no pay” scheme for high‑ranking government officials who skip work without valid reasons.

Tulfo said the measure would cover the president, vice president, senators, congressmen, cabinet secretaries, and department heads.

“It’s embarrassing that ordinary government employees don’t get paid when they are absent without prior notice, but we officials still receive salaries even if we’re absent for weeks or months,” he remarked.

The proposal also seeks to strip allowances from officials who fail to file proper leave.

Tulfo stressed that absenteeism has become a habit among some leaders, with no one daring to call them out because of their positions.

“It should be equal—whether you are an ordinary employee or a high‑ranking official, it should be no work, no pay for everyone,” the senator said.

Tulfo cited past cases, including Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa’s six‑month absence from the Senate while still receiving his salary.

He also praised Senator Jinggoy Estrada, who requested that his pay be cut after his arrest last month, saying, “That is the right thing to do.”