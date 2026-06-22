PNP, DepEd address rising school violence after Tacloban shooting

By Aaron Recuenco

The Philippine National Police (PNP) is raising alarm over the growing incidents of school violence following the deadly gun attack at San Jose National High School in Tacloban City that left three students dead and several others injured.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. said he has ordered a full investigation into the Tacloban shooting, stressing that the findings will guide new security measures to be discussed with the Department of Education (DepEd) and local government units.

“Violence has no place in our schools. Our learners, teachers, and school personnel deserve an environment that is safe and conducive to learning,” he said.

The Tacloban incident, carried out by two Grade 9 students now in police custody, came just days after a stabbing attack in a Cavite school, further fueling concerns about rising violence in academic institutions.

DepEd has classified the Tacloban shooting as a “high‑alert situation” and deployed officials to coordinate with law enforcement and school authorities to secure campuses.

The PNP, meanwhile, is working with DepEd to design stricter protocols for student and teacher protection, including psychosocial support for those traumatized by recent attacks.

Nartatez emphasized that the investigation will focus not only on the circumstances of the Tacloban shooting but also on how minors were able to access

firearms. He assured parents that the police will pursue measures to restore peace of mind and prevent similar tragedies.