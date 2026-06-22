Parañaque students stage walkout over viral teacher misconduct video

By Jean Fernando

Hundreds of students staged a walkout at Parañaque National High School–Main on Monday, June 22, to protest against a male teacher allegedly involved in a viral video showing inappropriate conduct with a student inside a classroom.

At around noon, students left their classrooms and gathered at the school gate along Dr. Arcadio Santos Avenue in Barangay San Dionisio, demanding accountability as the Schools Division Office (SDO) of Parañaque launched an investigation into the incident.

In a statement, the SDO assured students, parents, and school personnel that it is treating the allegations with “utmost seriousness, urgency, and impartiality.”

It said procedures are being carried out in line with DepEd policies, child protection protocols, and due process requirements, while coordinating with authorities for legal and administrative action.

The viral video, which sparked outrage online, allegedly shows misconduct between the teacher and a student inside a classroom.

The SDO has appealed to possible victims and witnesses to come forward and cooperate with the investigation, with reports to be submitted through official email channels.

Authorities have yet to release further details as the probe continues, but the student walkout underscored growing calls for accountability and protection within schools.