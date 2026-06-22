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‘Ginulat na naman ang mundo’ as newlywed Kai Sotto, Rere Madrid expect first baby

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
(Kai Sotto Instagram post)

By MARK REY MONTEJO

 

Kai Sotto is to become a father soon.

A day after fatherhood was celebrated all over the world, Kai happily and proudly announced that wife Rere Madrid is now pregnant.

The couple revealed the good news on Sotto’s Instagram post on Monday, June 22.

Sotto, 24, together with her 26-year-old wife Madrid, disclosed the development in a seven-minute video where they revealed that they are expecting their first child.

“For a while, we’ve been living in our own little world. Holding onto a secret that made every day feel like an adventure, Sotto wrote on his social media post.

“Every moment, every plan, every quiet smile. It was all for you. And now, we finally get to share it. WE’RE HAVING A BABY!!!,” he added. “Our greatest adventure is just beginning, and you’re already the best part of it.”

Sotto also urged the fans to guess if their baby would be a girl or a boy.

Last May 27, Kai and Rere, younger sister of actor Ruru Madrid, tied the knot in a garden-themed wedding in Alfonso, Cavite. The couple started dating in 2024.

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