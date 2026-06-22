Kacey Dela Rosa earns special citation at CPC Awards Night

Ateneo de Manila University’s Kacey dela Rosa will receive a special citation at the Collegiate Press Corps Awards Night presented by Strong Group Athletics after delivering historic performances for Gilas Pilipinas in both 5-on-5 and 3×3 basketball.

A two-time UAAP MVP, Dela Rosa has already established herself as one of the best athletes to come out of Katipunan in recent years, and her greatness will be hailed at the annual awards night to be held at Discovery Suites Manila.

After helping Ateneo secure a bronze-medal finish in UAAP Season 88 in her fourth year with the Blue Eagles, she turned her attention to the international stage, representing the Philippines and making her mark in both formats of the game.

Dela Rosa, who was also named to the Collegiate Women’s Basketball Mythical Team, will be honored alongside the top performers in basketball, volleyball, and football from the UAAP and NCAA during the Awards Night, which is also supported by Converge FiberX, San Miguel Corporation, the Philippine Sports Commission, Go For Gold, D’Generals, and Buffalo Wings ‘N Things.

Last December, Dela Rosa was among the anchors of the Gilas Pilipinas Women’s team that reclaimed the gold medal at the 2025 SEA Games in Thailand, where she manned the center position in the absence of long-time Gilas stalwart Jack Animam.

She then followed it up with another gutsy performance at the 2027 FIBA Women’s World Cup Qualifying Tournament in France, where the Philippines notched its first win in an OQT against Colombia.

Dela Rosa was the team’s leading scorer and rebounder in the tournament, averaging 15.6 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. She also normed 2.2 blocks per contest.

But perhaps Dela Rosa’s biggest impact came in 3×3, where she played a key role in leading the Philippines to its best-ever result in a FIBA 3×3 Asia Cup after winning silver with Gilas in early April.

In five games en route to the runner-up finish, Dela Rosa posted averages of 6.2 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.

They then followed it up with an inspiring performance in the World Cup qualifiers in Singapore, where the Gilas women sealed their second appearance in the FIBA 3×3 World Cup.

Dela Rosa most recently saw action in the World Cup in Warsaw, Poland, where she and teammates Afril Bernardino, Camille Clarin, and Mikka Cacho scored a big win over Italy for the country’s first-ever victory in the Women’s FIBA 3×3 World Cup.