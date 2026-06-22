Top NPA commander killed in Bukidnon clash; high-powered guns recovered

By Mike Crismundo

BUTUAN CITY – A top commander of the New People’s Army (NPA) North Central Mindanao Regional Committee (NCMRC) was killed during a gun battle with peace and development troops of the 8th Infantry (Dependable) Battalion (IB) in Nalumusan, Barangay Silae, Malaybalay City, Bukidnon, on Sunday, June 21.

In a statement Monday, Brig. Gen. Seigfred C. Tubalado, commanding general of the 403rd Infantry (Peacemaker) Brigade, said the neutralization of “Ka Kakoy,” also known as “Yuman,” a key leader of Headquarters Force NEO‑NCMRC, was another significant operational accomplishment for the government.

Initial reports indicated that the encounter occurred after concerned civilians provided information about the exact location of Ka Kakoy and his comrades.

“Government forces launched a focused military operation that led to an intense firefight lasting approximately five minutes,” the military said.

The NPA withdrew, leaving behind Ka Kakoy’s body.

Recovered from the area were two high‑powered firearms and ammunition.

Lt. Col. Jeorge R. Jallorina, commanding officer of the 8th IB, said the neutralization of Ka Kakoy was another major setback for the NCMRC.

“This top NPA leader’s death significantly weakens the operational capability and leadership structure of the remaining insurgent elements operating in Bukidnon,” he noted.

Jallorina added that the operation reflects the unwavering dedication, courage, and professionalism of troops in protecting communities from the NPA.

He also urged remaining members of the NCMRC to lay down their arms and return to the fold of the law, assuring them that the government is ready to help them start anew and reunite with their families.

The 8th IB encouraged residents to continue supporting peace and security efforts by providing timely and relevant information to prevent violence and protect communities from insurgent influence.

Maj. Gen. Marion T. Angcao, commanding general of the 4th Infantry (Diamond) Division, said the operation demonstrates their commitment to protecting communities and preventing the resurgence of communist terrorist activities in Bukidnon and neighboring provinces.

The 8th IB has neutralized three of the six leaders of the NCMRC—two surrendered voluntarily, while one was killed in an encounter.

Troops are now pursuing Ka Kakoy’s remaining comrades.