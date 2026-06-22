Fake cop nabbed for harassing live-in partner in QC

By Trixee Rosel

A man who pretended to be a police lieutenant was arrested after allegedly extorting money and harassing a woman he met through a dating app.

The suspect, identified as “Christian,” 40, from Lingayen, Pangasinan, was apprehended in Barangay Marilag at around 2 a.m. on June 18. Police confirmed his identity and discovered pending criminal cases against him.

According to the complaint filed by the victim, she met Christian on Tinder, where he introduced himself as a police officer assigned to Camp Crame.

They later became live‑in partners in Barangay San Roque.

The woman alleged that he repeatedly demanded money for personal expenses and subjected her to harassment, all while maintaining his false police identity.

Authorities coordinated with the Barangay VAWC Desk and verified his background, uncovering that he was wanted for multiple charges, including violation of the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act and usurpation of authority.