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Capiz broadcaster survives ambush

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Radio broadcaster Jay Lavapiez (in red polo shirt) survives an ambush in Roxas City, Capiz Monday. (Photo courtesy of Baskog Radyo)

By Tara Yap

ILOILO CITY – Radio broadcaster Jay Lavapiez survived an ambush in Roxas City, Capiz province, after two unidentified men on a motorcycle opened fire on his vehicle early Monday morning, June 22.

Lavapiez, station manager of Baskog Radyo, was on his way to work when the suspects blocked him at a street corner in Barangay Cagay around 5:40 a.m. and fired four shots.

Despite the attack, he emerged unscathed.

The Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFOMS) condemned the incident, stressing the urgent need to protect journalists.

“We stand in solidarity with Mr. Lavapiez and all media professionals, reaffirming our commitment to safeguarding their rights and security,” said PTFOMS Executive Director Undersecretary Jose “Joe” Torres Jr.

Local officials, including Roxas City Mayor Ronnie Dadivas, also denounced the ambush, calling it a direct assault on press freedom.

Lavapiez, who is married to controversial radio commentator India “Mamang India” Lavapiez, continues to face several cyber libel cases alongside his wife.

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