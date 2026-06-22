Boy, 16, knifed dead by fellow teen in Sampaloc

By Diann Calucin

A 16‑year‑old boy died after being stabbed in the neck by a fellow teenager during a drinking session in Barangay 432, Sampaloc, on Friday, June 19.

Police said the victim was declared dead on arrival at the hospital, while the 17‑year‑old suspect was arrested by responding officers.

According to barangay officials, the two teens had been drinking on Geronimo Street when an argument broke out and escalated into violence.

CCTV footage showed the victim clutching his neck as friends tried to help before he collapsed. He was rushed to the hospital aboard a pedicab.

Authorities also obtained footage of the suspect fleeing the scene with the bladed weapon allegedly used in the attack. His mother was later seen attempting to take the weapon away.

Residents tried to bring the teenager to the barangay hall, but he managed to escape before police tracked him down.

Manila Police District Station 4 commander Col. Bryan Sagayadoro said the suspect will be transferred to the Boys Town Complex under the custody of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) while legal proceedings are underway.

The investigation into the fatal stabbing remains ongoing.