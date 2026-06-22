Japan to raise visa fees for foreigners fivefold starting July

By Argyll Geducos

Filipinos planning to travel to Japan will soon face higher visa costs, as the Japanese government announced a fivefold increase in entry visa fees effective July 1.

Under the revised fee structure, the cost of a single‑entry visa will rise from 3,000 yen (about ₱1,170) to 15,000 yen (about ₱5,850), while a multiple‑entry visa will increase from 6,000 yen (about ₱2,340) to 30,000 yen (about ₱11,700).

Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu announced the changes following a ministerial meeting that approved amendments to the ordinance on visa fees and related charges.

The new rates will apply to applications filed beginning July 1.

First Major Adjustment in Nearly Five Decades

This marks Japan’s first significant revision of foreign visa charges in 48 years, aimed at offsetting rising administrative costs related to immigration and visa processing.

The revised fees will affect all foreign nationals applying for Japanese visas, including tourists, students, and business travelers.

The announcement comes just weeks after Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Endo Kazuya said Tokyo is studying measures to make travel easier for Filipinos, including the possibility of visa‑free entry.

Endo earlier noted that the Japanese Embassy in Manila has been making “steady efforts” to streamline visa applications and will continue exploring better arrangements for Filipino travelers.

Japan has already eased some visa requirements in recent years, such as relaxing multiple‑entry visa rules for citizens with substantial income and granting visa‑free entry to holders of Philippine diplomatic passports since October 2024.

People‑to‑people exchanges remain a cornerstone of Philippines‑Japan relations, with Japan consistently ranking among the top overseas destinations for Filipino tourists and workers.