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2 dead, 2 injured in QC motorcycle crash

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Two motorcycle riders die after losing control of their vehicle and crashing into a gutter and hitting two other bystanders in Quezon City. (Photo from Mimai Store)

By Trixee Rosel

Two men were killed and two bystanders injured after a motorcycle crash along San Mateo Road in Barangay Batasan Hills before dawn on Sunday, June 21.

Police said the rider and his passenger had just come from a drinking session when their speeding motorcycle lost control on a curved downhill portion of the road.

CCTV footage showed the vehicle slamming into a gutter, throwing both men onto the pavement, and hitting two bystanders standing nearby. Neither the rider nor his passenger was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Both were declared dead on arrival at the hospital, while the injured bystanders were rushed for treatment.

Authorities reminded motorists to avoid driving under the influence of alcohol and to strictly observe traffic rules, especially on downhill and curved roads prone to accidents.

 

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