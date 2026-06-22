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Sporting greats to grace PSA Forum

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
GM EUGENE TORRE

Two sporting legends are going to grace Tuesday’s session (June 23) of the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum at the Philippine Sports Commission media room.

Asia’s first ever Grandmaster Eugene Torre and bowling great and sports commissioner Bong Coo will be in the public sports program to talk about two upcoming sports events.

Torre will be with Mapua Fil-Chi Alumni Association official Nelson Salazar to discuss the Eugene Torre Rapid Chess Cup set this weekend at Mapua.

The 74-year-old chess icon is a proud product of Mapua.

Coo, the most decorated Filipino athlete of all time, on the other hand, will detail the plans and preparations being undertaken by the PSC for the hosting of this year’s Batang Pinoy set in Bacolod City by the end of the year.

The session is set at 10:30 a.m. and presented by San Miguel Corporation, PSC, Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, and the country’s 24/7 sports app ArenaPlus.

Livestreamed over the PSA Facebook page fb.com/PhilippineSportswritersAssociationthe Forum is aired on a delayed basis over Sports Radio 918 and shared on its official Facebook page DZSR Sports Radio 918 khz.

 

 

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