Man arrested for stabbing woman after drinking session

By Jonathan Hicap

A 42-year-old man was arrested shortly after stabbing a woman he had been drinking with in Barangay Palingon-Tipas, Taguig, on June 20.

According to police, the incident occurred in front of a badminton court on Cayetano Avenue.

Prior to the attack, the suspect and the victim had joined a drinking session in Barangay Calzada-Tipas. The woman later decided to head home with her child, accompanied by the suspect.

When they reached the area, the suspect allegedly pulled out a kitchen knife and stabbed the victim on the left cheek, with the wound extending to her neck.

A witness immediately sought help from Barangay Security Force personnel, who quickly apprehended the suspect and turned him over to officers at Police Sub-Station 5.

The victim was rushed to the Taguig-Pateros District Hospital for treatment.

Authorities recovered the knife believed to have been used in the crime.

Southern Police District director Brig. Gen. Glenn Oliver Cinco commended the swift response of the police and barangay security personnel.