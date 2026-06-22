Grieving mother calls for justice in daughter’s death

By Marie Tonette Marticio

TACLOBAN CITY – The grieving mother of an 11‑year‑old student killed in the San Jose National High School shooting on Monday, June 21, is demanding accountability from those who owned the firearms used in the attack.

“I want the owners of the guns to be charged because they were the ones who provided access to the suspects,” she said, urging authorities to investigate the alleged gun owners.

Her daughter was among the three students who died in the incident, two of whom were Grade 9 classmates of the teenage suspects.

She identified her child through a photo shown by authorities after searching hospitals where the victims had been rushed.

Reports circulating online claim that one suspect, a 14‑year‑old, was trained to use a gun by a relative who is a police officer, while the other, a 15‑year‑old, is allegedly the son of a soldier.

Both were seen in photos holding a 9mm Glock and a .38 caliber revolver before the shooting.

Authorities have yet to release an official statement on the ownership of the weapons, but the mother insists that those who allowed minors access to firearms must be held responsible.