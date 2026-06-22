Top PH bet Sydney Sy to compete in 11th Asia-Oceania Sambo meet

With her father, sambo chief Paolo Tancontian back in harness, top local bet Sydney Sy assured her stint in the 11th Asia-Oceania Sambo Championships presented by the Philippine Sports Commission starting on Friday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

“Thank God, my father’s health has greatly improved and is now addressing the details of the tournament so I can now focus on taking part in the competition,” said Sy, referring to the Pilipinas Sambo Federation president, who is now up and about.

Ranked no. 1 in world in the women’s +80-kilogram sport sambo division, the grappler’s anticipated participation is a great addition to the country’s medal drive in the continental showcase held under aegis of the National Sports Tourism Inter-Agency Committee (NST-IAC).

Sy is the defending champion in the heavyweight class, beating Mongolian Buyanzaya Ser-Ochir for the gold in the 2025 10th edition held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The 27-year-old pride of Davao City was one of Pinoy grapplers who won a gold medal in the previous tournament, the other being Aislynn Yap in the grueling women’s -80kg combat class.

“I have already seen the draw in my weight class and, with the help of the hometown crowd, we believe have a strong chance of becoming the champion once again,” Tancontian, who heads the International Sambo Federation Athletes’ Commission, said.

The elder Tancontian was likewise optimistic about his daughter’s bid in the blue-ribbon tournament that is expected to draw over 500 athletes from 31 member countries from the Sambo Union of Asia and Oceania.

“Malaking bagay na makakalaro ang aking anak na si Sydney sa Asia-Oceania Sambo Championships. Malaking inspirasyon siya sa national team at sa bayan. Kapag nandiyan siya, iba talaga ang kumpiyansa ng atleta natin,” he stressed.

Tancontian this was why the ticket prices for the four-day competition were affordably priced at P100 each and will be available at the ticket booths at Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

“We made the ticket price very affordable for sports fans because this event will not only be a treat in watching the best of our grapplers from Asia and Oceania in action but also a chance to root for our own grapplers as well,” he noted.

“Pagkakataon na natin ito para suportahan ang ating magagaling na atleta ng sambo para sa karangalan ng ating bayan.”

Tancontian said that those who are unable to watch the live action of the 11th Asia-Oceania Sambo Championships can still go to the sambo.live website and Facebook Live on the official PSC and Pilipinas Sambo Federation pages.