HeadlinesNews

Malabon road closed for fallen electric pole repair

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
A fallen Meralco pole blocks a portion of M.H. Del Pilar corner Yanga Street in Maysilo, Malabon City, prompting a temporary road closure for repair works. (Photo from Malabon LGU)

By Hannah Nicol

The Malabon City government announced a temporary road closure at M.H. Del Pilar corner Yanga Street in Barangay Maysilo to allow repairs on a fallen electric pole.

In a traffic advisory, officials said the closure began at around 9 p.m. on Sunday, June 21, and will remain in effect until further notice.

According to the city’s Public Information Office, the cause of the fallen pole has yet to be determined, though strong winds were reported during heavy rain the previous night.

Motorists heading to Panghulo, Santulan, and Arkong Bato were advised to take Gov. Pascual Avenue, proceed to Concepcion‑A. Reyes Street, and turn right toward Muzon‑Dampalit Road.

Trucks and other heavy vehicles may pass through MacArthur Highway toward Malinta, Valenzuela City, en route to Santulan and Panghulo.

The city government urged motorists to use alternate routes and expressed gratitude for the public’s understanding and cooperation.

 

 

PBA: Bolts outduel Aces
2 NPAs killed in Agusan clash
Meralco rates up in January billing
Millennials need more than just a smartphone
Roxas: We would all suffer under Binay
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Bea Lucero to young athletes: Train, especially the days that you don’t want to train

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Bea Lucero to young athletes: Train, especially the days that you don’t want to train
Headlines Sports
Spain’s teenage star Lamine Yamal joins elite club
Headlines Sports
Missing trans woman found dead in Nueva Ecija canal
Headlines News
Cavite school stabbing leaves 1 hurt
Headlines News