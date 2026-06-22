Malabon road closed for fallen electric pole repair

By Hannah Nicol

The Malabon City government announced a temporary road closure at M.H. Del Pilar corner Yanga Street in Barangay Maysilo to allow repairs on a fallen electric pole.

In a traffic advisory, officials said the closure began at around 9 p.m. on Sunday, June 21, and will remain in effect until further notice.

According to the city’s Public Information Office, the cause of the fallen pole has yet to be determined, though strong winds were reported during heavy rain the previous night.

Motorists heading to Panghulo, Santulan, and Arkong Bato were advised to take Gov. Pascual Avenue, proceed to Concepcion‑A. Reyes Street, and turn right toward Muzon‑Dampalit Road.

Trucks and other heavy vehicles may pass through MacArthur Highway toward Malinta, Valenzuela City, en route to Santulan and Panghulo.

The city government urged motorists to use alternate routes and expressed gratitude for the public’s understanding and cooperation.