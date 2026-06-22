Armed wiper boy nabbed in Manila

By Diann Calucin

A 21-year-old “wiper boy” was arrested by police after allegedly threatening a motorist with a firearm at the corner of Quirino Avenue and San Marcelino Street in Malate, Manila.

The suspect, identified only by the alias “Randy,” a resident of Malate, was apprehended by members of the Manila Police District’s (MPD) Special Mayor’s Reaction Team (SMaRT) led by Lt. Col. Edward Samonte following a complaint from a motorist.

Police said the suspect was immediately tracked down and arrested as part of the district’s intensified response to public complaints and street-level offenses.

Authorities recovered from the suspect’s possession a pen gun loaded with one round of ammunition.

The suspect is facing charges for violation of Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Samonte urged the public, particularly motorists and visitors in Manila, to immediately report incidents involving abusive individuals, extortionists, or other law violators to authorities.

The Manila Police District said patrol and monitoring operations across the city remain ongoing in line with the directive of MPD Director Brig. Gen. Arnold Thomas Ibay Santiago to ensure public safety and maintain peace and order in the capital.