Bea Lucero to young athletes: Train, especially the days that you don’t want to train

By MARK REY MONTEJO

One of the inspiring messages during the enshrinement of seven legendary athletes to the Philippine Sports Hall of Fame over the weekend was made by gymnast-turned taekwondo jin Bea Luceno-Lhuillier.

Lucero-Lhuillier said there were always trials and tribulations right from the very start of training just like what she went through before becoming a certified star and that’s the reason why she is challenging young athletes to persevere and train even when “you don’t want to train.”

“Like I keep mentioning, please never give up. When the going gets tough, continue on. Train, especially the days that you don’t want to train,” said Lucero who is part of the latest batch of great athletes to join the Hall of Fame along with PBA legend Mon Fernandez, boxer Mansueto “Onyok” Velasco, late basketball and football player Eduardo Pacheco, tennis ace Cecil Mamiit, para powerlifter Adeline Dumapong-Ancheta, and trackster Isidro del Prado.

“Still wake up and train because those are the defining moments when you don’t feel like doing it. Those are the moments when you probably should get up and do it and work for it because that will set you a goal,” added the 53-year-old Lucero-Lhuillier.

She also expressed amazement on the legendary exploits Paris Olympics double-gold winner Carlos Yulo and younger brother Eldrew.

“I think it’s fantastic. Never in my wildest dreams. So I think witnessing their success has been mind boggling, the kind of work, the fame, the level of gymnastics that they do. It’s incredible. I’m so proud of them,” Lucero said.

While it was in gymnastics where Lucero-Lhuillier’s star started to shine and become a household name, her exploits in taekwondo had cemented her legendary status.

She won a bronze medal in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics though taekwondo was only a demonstration sport. That was a fitting follow-up to her bronze medal in the 1992 Asian Championships in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

She even competed in wushu, a testament to her versatility as an athlete during her prime.

On her joining the Hall of Fame, Lucero-Lhuillier said: “I’m truly honored and it’s kind of surreal that I’m part of the Philippine Hall of Fame.”

“I think it’s a recognition for all the hard work that I have done, my family has done, the Philippines has put in all the athletes and I appreciate it and I’m truly honored for that recognition,” she added.

For Lucero, having the opportunity of being an inspiration to the youth wasn’t part of the plan yet she dreamt of continuing to work on what she loved – sports.

“Well, it’s just something that I hope for. This was never in the plan to have people aspire to be like me. I just did what I loved,” said Lucero. “I did what I knew and I was willing to work hard for it. I was willing to put in the dedication and I just tried to persevere.”