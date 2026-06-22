Cavite school stabbing leaves 1 hurt

By Carla Bauto Dena

CAVITE CITY – A violent stabbing inside Cavite National High School on Friday, June 19 left a senior high school student injured after being attacked by his schoolmate.

Police said both the victim and the suspect are 18 years old. At around 4:25 p.m., a heated argument between the two escalated into a fistfight.

During the scuffle, the suspect allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the arms and lower back.

The wounded student was rushed to the hospital for treatment, while police arrested the suspect and recovered the bladed weapon used in the attack.

The Department of Education’s Cavite City Schools Division Office expressed “deep concern” over the incident, assuring that psychosocial support and counseling will be provided.

Authorities also appealed to the public not to spread unverified information.

Police noted that the stabbing is being treated as an isolated case, alongside another incident earlier in the week in General Trias City where a Grade 8 student stabbed seven classmates.

Law enforcement units have since been directed to intensify patrols and visibility around school zones to prevent further violence.