Man killed in Bacolod bolo attack over cut trees

By Glazyl Masculino

BACOLOD CITY – A 55‑year‑old man was hacked to death by his teenage nephew in Barangay Minoyan, Murcia, Negros Occidental, following a dispute over cut trees on Tuesday, June 16.

Police investigation revealed that the victim, “Anton,” and his nephew “Wiwi” had a heated argument after Wiwi allegedly cut trees. Anton reportedly threatened him if he continued.

In retaliation, Wiwi armed himself with a bolo, returned to Anton’s house, waited for him, and carried out the attack.

Anton’s body was discovered the next day, June 17, by his younger brother, who immediately reported the incident to police in Don Salvador Benedicto.

Authorities arrested Wiwi in a pursuit operation.

Despite the violent nature of the crime, the victim’s family has decided not to file charges against the suspect.