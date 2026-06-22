HeadlinesNews

Man killed in Bacolod bolo attack over cut trees

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

By Glazyl Masculino

BACOLOD CITY – A 55‑year‑old man was hacked to death by his teenage nephew in Barangay Minoyan, Murcia, Negros Occidental, following a dispute over cut trees on Tuesday, June 16.

Police investigation revealed that the victim, “Anton,” and his nephew “Wiwi” had a heated argument after Wiwi allegedly cut trees. Anton reportedly threatened him if he continued.

In retaliation, Wiwi armed himself with a bolo, returned to Anton’s house, waited for him, and carried out the attack.

Anton’s body was discovered the next day, June 17, by his younger brother, who immediately reported the incident to police in Don Salvador Benedicto.

Authorities arrested Wiwi in a pursuit operation.

Despite the violent nature of the crime, the victim’s family has decided not to file charges against the suspect.

 

Lenten recollection cancelled
Residents urged not to symphatize with NPAs
5 ASG men killed in Sulu clashes
Call center agent dies in diving accident
Tempo 07 August 2020, Friday issue
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Salah stars as Egypt dispatches New Zealand for first World Cup win

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Salah stars as Egypt dispatches New Zealand for first World Cup win
Football Sports
3 students killed, 5 others hurt in Tacloban school attack; teen suspect nabbed
Headlines News
A day after beating Alex Eala, Noskova stuns Pegula to win Berlin crown
Headlines Sports Tennis
Serena will play singles at Wimbledon in her tennis comeback at age 44
Headlines Sports