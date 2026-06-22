Missing trans woman found dead in Nueva Ecija canal

NUEVA ECIJA – The body of a missing trans woman was discovered in an irrigation canal in Sitio Burnao, Barangay Del Pilar, Zaragoza, on June 20.

Authorities identified the victim as 20‑year‑old Bella Lutap, who had been reported missing two days earlier.

Investigators said she died from manual strangulation, with stones found tied to her body.

Following CCTV review and a follow‑up probe, police arrested Lutap’s 25‑year‑old ex‑boyfriend.

He allegedly fetched her from her residence shortly after midnight on June 18 but failed to bring her to a planned meeting with friends.

Initial findings suggest the suspect had been attempting to reconcile with Lutap after their breakup nearly two weeks earlier, with jealousy considered a possible motive.

The suspect has been charged with murder and remains in police custody pending further proceedings. (Mandie Asejo)