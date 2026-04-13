RAGE Coalition airs support for VP Sara’s 2028 presidential bid

The Reform Alliance for Good Governance (RAGE) Coalition, headed by Mayor Sebastian Duterte, aired its support for his sister, Vice President Sara Duterte’s, 2028 presidential bid, stressing that unity among the country’s leaders is the key towards national prosperity.

Duterte made the statement during the coalition’s launch on Sunday, April 12, urging the members of the assembly to rally behind the vice president and her cause.

“Sinabi niya siya ay tatakbong presidente, (kaya) kumilos na tayong lahat! (She promised to run for president; that’s why we should all move),” the mayor said.

He then lamented that under President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s term, “drugs and corruption” returned in full force in the country.

“Hindi ako nagsabi nun, yung kapatid niya (It wasn’t me who said it but his sibling),” the mayor pointed out.

“Kailangan well-organized tayo. Kailangan optimistic tayo, at mahalaga sa lahat, kailangan unified tayo (We need to be well-organized. We need to be optimistic. And most importantly, we need to be unified),” he stressed.

“Kailangan magkaisa tayo and since nagdeklara na na tatakbo yung prinsipal natin, who is the vice president Sara Duterte, magsimula na tayong kumilos (We need to be unified and since our principal, who is the Vice President Sara Duterte, has already declared her intention to run, let’s start moving),” Duterte stressed.

According to him, RAGE Coalition is a multi-sector assembly comprised of various groups and stakeholders who are united under one cause: to fight for truth, uphold good governance, and hold those who must be held accountable.

The launching of the RAGE Coalition also comes ahead of the upcoming hearing of the House Committee on Justice, which is expecting the appearance of Ramil Madriaga, a confessed bagman of Vice President Sara Duterte, in the impeachment hearing on Tuesday, April 14.

The camp of the vice president earlier filed a petition before the Supreme Court (SC) seeking to stop the impeachment proceedings against her. The SC, however, has yet to issue a ruling on her petition.

With no temporary restraining order (TRO) issued by the Supreme Court, the House of Representatives has decided to pursue the impeachment proceedings against the vice president. (Hannah Torregoza)