Two-time basketball Olympian Edgardo Roque passes away

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

The Philippine basketball community is mourning the passing of two-time Olympian Edgardo Roque, who passed away on Sunday, April 12. He was 88.

A former varsity standout from Jose Rizal University, Roque went on to carve out a fruitful career in the MICAA while playing the national team.

He first made his mark in 1956 with JRU, before transitioning to the commercial league, suiting up for Ysmael Steel from 1958 to 1963, YCO Painters from 1964 to 1970, and Mariwasa from 1971 to 1973.

On the international stage, Roque donned the national colors and represented the country in major competitions. He competed in the 1960 Rome Olympics and was part of the pool for the 1968 Mexico Olympics as an alternate.

He also saw action in the 1962 Asian Games, where he helped the country capture a historic gold medal, and in multiple editions of the FIBA Asia Championship from 1963 and 1965 to 1967.

He likewise competed in the 1964 Pre-Tokyo Olympics qualifying tournament and was part of the PH team that ruled the 1967 FIBA Asia Championship.