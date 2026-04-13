Finals push: Cignal, Creamline go for each other’s throats

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Games Tuesday

(Mall of Asia Arena)

4 p.m. – Farm Fresh vs PLDT

6:30 p.m. – Cignal vs Creamline

Action further heats up in the semifinals of the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference on Tuesday, April 14, at the Mall of Asia Arena as Cignal and Creamline go for each other’s throats with the victor moving a step closer to the finals.

But only one squad will seize that momentum when the Super Spikers and the Cool Smashers collide at 6:30 p.m. in a high-stakes showdown.

Farm Fresh and PLDT, meanwhile, kick off the twin bill at 4 p.m. with both sides eager to regroup and get back on track in the round-robin semifinals.

The spotlight, however, shifts to the marquee clash between Cignal and Creamline as both squads look to replicate the grit and intensity they displayed in their opening semis victories last weekend against equally determined foes.

Cignal shook off a sluggish start before dismantling Farm Fresh, 23-25, 25-14, 25-11, 25-12, while Creamline survived a grueling five-set battle, outlasting PLDT, 22-25, 27-25, 19-25, 28-26, 15-10.

Composure will be the name of the game as all four teams are expected to unleash their full might in their respective matches. Sustaining that level of play, too, is a different challenge altogether.

Bernadeth Pons remains one of Creamline’s anchors after erupting for 28 points against PLDT, while Jema Galanza unleashed her vintage form along with Alyssa Valdez after the duo combined for 27 points.

But there is the deadly trio of Vanie Gandler, Erika Santos and Tin Tiamzon for Cignal, who are all set to challenge Creamline’s defense.

In the other pairing, Farm Fresh keeps its bold bid for a breakthrough title alive as it continues to chase a historic run.

Trisha Tubu is expected to be at the center of their assault along with Ces Molina and Royse Tubino, where they will be up against the more experienced PLDT frontline composed of Savi Davison, Kianna Dy and Kim Fajardo.