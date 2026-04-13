IN NO RUSH: JM Ibarra, Fyang Smith still in courtship stage

Looking at JM Ibarra and Fyang Smith, you’d think they were already a couple in real life. They appear quite cosy and sweet toward one another, yet Fyang eagerly dispelled the notion.

“Tungkol sa aming relationship, nililigawan niya po ako. Nanliligaw pa rin siya sa akin hanggang ngayon,” she maintained.

When asked why, given how much she seems to be into him, Fyang explained, “Masyado pong mabilis. Hindi maganda kung mamadaliin namin ang isang bagay na hindi naman kailangang mamadaliin. Ang focus namin ngayon ay ang career namin.”

JM offered no resistance, quickly agreeing with her. “Totoo naman yung narinig ninyo,” he said. “Since before naman, naging vocal ako sa part na ‘yun. Nanliligaw pa rin talaga ako hanggang ngayon. Career talaga ang focus namin sa ngayon.”

Well, so far, so good.

The two are now set to headline “Almost Us,” their first film as a love team. Dubbed a return to form for director Dan Villegas, it is scheduled to hit cinemas on May 6.

When asked why she chose the pair, Roselle Monteverde of Regal Entertainment said, “Napaka-natural ng chemistry nila e, effortless. Kaya nga siguro marami silang fans. Natutuwa sa kanila. E, ako, natutuwa rin ako talaga sa kanila.”

Roselle went on to compare Fyang with the legendary Maricel Soriano. “Parang si Maricel si Fyang,” she said. “I am not kidding… natutuwa ako sa bata pag pinapanood ko. Bawat galaw natatawa ako. Makulit siya but amusing.”

She added, “Nagku-complement sila ni JM. Si JM kasi medyo parang tahimik, seryoso pero magaling umarte. Mata pa lang, mararamdaman mo talaga. It is so natural. Together, parang they are not acting at all.”

“Almost Us” explores the “almost” moments that define modern relationships, focusing on the delicate space between friendship and romance. It follows two young people with an undeniable connection who are repeatedly thwarted by bad timing and difficult life choices. As they cross paths at different stages of their lives, they are forced to confront unspoken feelings and missed opportunities, ultimately asking if a love that “almost” happened deserves a second chance.