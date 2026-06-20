Bagunas stays with Japanese champion squad; Espejo renews deal with Taiwan club

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Alas Pilipinas standouts Bryan Bagunas and Marck Espejo extended their overseas stints after recently re-signing with their respective clubs.

Bagunas, 28, inked a new deal with the Osaka Blueton in Japan’s SV.League while Espejo also re-signed with the reigning champion TSG Skyhawks in in the Taiwan Volleyball League.

The high-leaping Bagunas played a key role in the team’s championship run that saw Osaka dethrone the Suntory Sunbirds, becoming the first Filipino to bag the league’s crown.

“Honored to renew with Osaka Bluteon! Thank you to the club, my teammates, and all the fans for the incredible support. I’m excited for another season and ready to give my all. Let’s make more history together!” Bagunas said on Osaka’s Instagram post.

The 29-year-old Espejo also had a stellar role in the team’s title win.

Bagunas and Espejo bannered Alas Men’s bronze-medal finish at the 33rd Southeast Asian Games in Thailand last December.

They also made history together for Alas after a respectable showing in the FIVB Men’s Volleyball World Cup which the country hosted last September.