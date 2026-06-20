SportsVolleyball

Bagunas stays with Japanese champion squad; Espejo renews deal with Taiwan club

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Bryan Bagunas, left, and Marck Espejo (Volleyball World/POC Media Pool)

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Alas Pilipinas standouts Bryan Bagunas and Marck Espejo extended their overseas stints after recently re-signing with their respective clubs.

Bagunas, 28, inked a new deal with the Osaka Blueton in Japan’s SV.League while Espejo also re-signed with the reigning champion TSG Skyhawks in in the Taiwan Volleyball League.

The high-leaping Bagunas played a key role in the team’s championship run that saw Osaka dethrone the Suntory Sunbirds, becoming the first Filipino to bag the league’s crown.

“Honored to renew with Osaka Bluteon! Thank you to the club, my teammates, and all the fans for the incredible support. I’m excited for another season and ready to give my all. Let’s make more history together!” Bagunas said on Osaka’s Instagram post.

The 29-year-old Espejo also had a stellar role in the team’s title win.

Bagunas and Espejo bannered Alas Men’s bronze-medal finish at the 33rd Southeast Asian Games in Thailand last December.

They also made history together for Alas after a respectable showing in the FIVB Men’s Volleyball World Cup which the country hosted last September.

Bohol’s Suganob stuns Japanese foe with eight-round KO, retains WBO belt
 Armstrong admits to first doping ‘probably at 21’
PBA: Barako faces Beermen today
Curry, Wiggins put Gilgeous-Alexander’s 50 points in waste to lead balanced Warriors past Thunder   
MPBL: Valenzuela, Basilan win in overtimes
Share This Article
Previous Article WAR OF THE HEIRS! Lotlot de Leon brands brother Ian a liar in explosive, tearful meltdown over Nora Aunor’s estate: ‘He can have it all!’
Next Article Priest dies in Panabo City road crash while heading to Mass

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Long wait over for RJ Abarrientos after winning 1st title
Basketball Headlines Sports
Bad day at the office as Obiena finishes last in Doha
Athletics Headlines Sports
Priest dies in Panabo City road crash while heading to Mass
Headlines News
WAR OF THE HEIRS! Lotlot de Leon brands brother Ian a liar in explosive, tearful meltdown over Nora Aunor’s estate: ‘He can have it all!’
Entertainment