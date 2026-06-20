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Priest dies in Panabo City road crash while heading to Mass

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Rev. Fr. Francis Panistan Cadagdagon (Photo courtesy of Cavanis Fathers Philippine FB)

A Catholic priest was killed after a prime mover truck struck him while he was on his way to celebrate Mass in Davao City on June 18, in Panabo City, Davao del Norte.

Police identified the victim as Rev. Fr. Francis Panistan Cadagdagon, 38, a member of the Cavanis Fathers congregation.

Investigators reported that Fr. Cadagdagon lost control of his motorcycle while negotiating a curved section of the road. He fell onto the roadway and was hit by the truck traveling behind him.

Responders rushed the priest to a hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The truck driver is now under police custody as authorities continue to investigate the incident.

The St. Francis Xavier Parish–Tibungco confirmed his death and described Fr. Cadagdagon as a dedicated priest who faithfully served the Church and its faithful. (Mandie Asejo)

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