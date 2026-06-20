Alex Eala keeps magic weaving in Berlin

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Alex Eala’s magical run on the grass courts continued as she shocked another formidable rival in world No. 8 Elina Svitolina, 6-3, 6-4, to reach the semifinals of the 2026 Berlin Open in Germany early Saturday, June 20.

The victory marked Eala’s ninth win in her last 10 grass court matches, and her second straight triumph over a Top 10 player after earlier stunned world No. 2 Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinals the other day.

In all, it was Eala’s 7th win against a Top 10 player, a run that started in her breakthrough Miami Open show last year where she toppled Grand Slam winners, including former world No. 1 Iga Swiatek, Jelena Ostapenko and Madison Keys.

The 21-year-old Filipina wildcard credited her exposure to high-level tournaments such as this WTA 500 event, where it tests her capabilities against more experienced elite players.

“I think I’m getting better,” said Eala. “Of course, being exposed to this kind of level more often really pushes you to your limits and forces you to showcase what you got.”

“Some weeks are better than others and I’m really enjoying this week, so thank you everyone for coming along the ride,” she added.

Indeed, facing Svitolina once again tested Eala’s resolve. The challenge was evident in the second set, when the Ukrainian Grand Slam veteran clawed back from a 2-5 deficit by winning two straight games to narrow the gap to 4-5.

But Eala refused to yield, showing poise as she dug deep and held her serve to fend off Svitolina’s late surge en route to her sixth career win over a Top 10 opponent.

“I can’t believe it. I’m in shock right now,” said Eala.

“Elina (Svitolina) is a huge fighter. I’ve been watching her since I was a kid, so to be able to compete with her today is such an honor. I really admire her. She’s a mother and I find her to act with such elegance and strength,” she added.

But Eala’s journey is far from finished as she plays world No. 13 Linda Noskova for a spot in the final at press time.

The last time Eala and Noskova faced each other was at Indian Wells last March, where the Czech dominated the Filipina in straight sets.