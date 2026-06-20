David Licauco targets project with Kathryn Bernardo amid heavy clamor for Barbie Forteza reunion

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

It seems David Licauco is not too keen on giving into the clamor of “Barda” fans.

Despite huge clamor for a reunion with former love team partner Barbie Forteza, David, it seems, is eyeing another actress to work with: Kathryn Bernardo.

Licauco, who was last seen alongside Jillian Ward in the series “Never Say Die,” openly revealed that his admiration for Bernardo dates back to his days before entering show business.

Said he, “Matagal ko na siya napapanood, kahit noong hindi pa ako artista at iniidolo ko siya. I would like to try working with her sana.”

Anticipating potential industry and fan intrigue regarding his intentions, the actor was quick to clarify that his interest is strictly professional.

“Gusto ko lang siya maka-work talaga,” he explained.

“You don’t find her attractive?” we quickly interjected.

He smiled and answered, “Walang ganun. Idol ko lang talaga si Kathryn gaya ng idol ko rin si Daniel Padilla. Kung sakali nga, gusto ko sila maka-work pareho.”

Licauco also took the opportunity to directly address ongoing speculations regarding his current dynamic with Barbie. Amid online rumors that the two might not be on the best of terms due to a lack of recent joint projects, he maintained that their real-life friendship remains completely fine.

“Yeah, I’m very much open to working with her again,” Licauco said of Forteza, downplaying any rift. “We’re good, we’re friends. Hindi man kami nag-uusap madalas lately, pero wala kaming problema sa isa’t-isa.”

While he remains tight-lipped about his next major television project, teasing only that fans should just “wait for it,” Licauco continues to heavily split his focus between acting and his growing business portfolio.

As an entrepreneur with stakes in multiple ventures—including a resort in Siargao—the actor admitted that navigating the current economic climate presents its fair share of hurdles, particularly in hospitality. For budding entrepreneurs, he suggests shifting focus toward simpler business models.

“Medyo mahirap lang ngayon kasi dahil sa economy, pero yeah, I continue thinking about good business ideas,” Licauco noted. “Mas madali sa service sector kesa sa food and beverage or sa hospitality and tourism—medyo challenging itong mga ito. So, para sa mga nagsisimula sa business, I think service, like sa wellness, is good. Mas easier to manage.”

His business philosophy aligns with his latest personal venture, as the actor disclosed he is currently looking into investing in BlueWater Day Spa, a wellness and relaxation brand he already endorses.

For Licauco, advocating for wellness is less about luxury and more about an essential mindset shift regarding health.

“I think people should change their mindset about going to spas. Kasi some of us think pampering is indulgent. Hindi. It’s as important as, say, hygiene—yung maligo at magsipilyo. Important siya because we only have one life, one body, and we have to take care of it,” he concluded.