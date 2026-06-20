Garrett Bolden drops ‘Mamang Sastre,’ theme song for GMA Prime’s ‘The Master Cutter’

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Singer Garrett Bolden has officially released “Mamang Sastre,” an upbeat track under GMA Playlist that serves as the theme song for GMA Network’s primetime action-drama series “The Master Cutter.”

The single, which also features Pio Balbuena, is now available on global digital streaming platforms.

The track was written by the series’ director, Dominic Zapata, and carries themes of justice and resilience that mirror the journey of the show’s protagonist, Anthony “Atoy” Padua, played by Dingdong Dantes.

In the series, Dantes portrays a skilled scout ranger attempting to live a quiet life running a family tailoring business while secretly working as a tracker-for-hire and man-hunter. Atoy is driven by the tragic death of his girlfriend, Elaine (Max Collins), as he attempts to rebuild his life alongside his father.

“The tailor in the song represents people who stand for truth and do what’s right,” Bolden said of the track. “It has the upbeat energy that keeps you engaged, but at the same time, the lyrics make you reflect on what’s happening around you.”

The series features an ensemble cast including Joey Marquez, Polo Ravales, Boobay, Ketchup Eusebio, and Rio Locsin, alongside Sparkle artists Charlie Fleming, Prince Carlos, and Anthony Constantino. Portraying the antagonistic Regalia family are Tonton Gutierrez, Max Eigenmann, Michael Roy Jornales, and Paolo Contis. The show also stars Jo Berry, Shuvee Etrata, and Sienna Stevens.

“The Master Cutter” airs weeknights at 8:15 PM on GMA Prime, with streaming available via Kapuso Stream, GMA Play, and internationally on GMA Pinoy TV.