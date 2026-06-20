‘Sanggang Dikit FR’ to stream on Netflix

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

GMA Network’s action-comedy series “Sanggang Dikit FR,” starring Dennis Trillo and Jennylyn Mercado, is scheduled to debut on Netflix Philippines on June 30, 2026.

The series follows two police officers, Antonio “Tonyo” Conde (Trillo), an unconventional investigator, and Roberta “Bobby” Enriquez (Mercado), a highly competitive officer. Both characters are dealing with personal loss when they are paired up to solve a high-profile murder case that involves individuals close to them.

The ensemble cast includes Joross Gamboa, Liezel Lopez, Juancho Trivino, Sam Pinto, alongside Sparkle artists Chanty Videla, Zonia Mejia, Kim Perez, Matthew Uy, Seb Pajarillo, and John Vic De Guzman.

Veteran and character actors Roi Vinzon, Al Tantay, Nova Villa, Allen Dizon, Marina Benipayo, and Jeffrey Santos also star, with appearances from social media influencers Abdul and Marsy, Chef Abi, and Shernan Zaito.

“Sanggang Dikit FR” will be available for streaming on Netflix Philippines beginning June 30.