P8.2-M LPG products seized, 2 nabbed in Laguna raid

Crime Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) operatives arrested two suspects and confiscated more than P8.2 million worth of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) products and equipment during a raid on an alleged illegal refilling site in San Pablo City, Laguna, on June 18.

According to the Philippine National Police (PNP), the CIDG Regional Field Unit 4A launched the operation in Barangay San Ignacio after confirming the suspects’ involvement in unauthorized sale, refilling, and distribution of LPG cylinders.

Authorities seized assorted LPG cylinders, decanting equipment, a weighing scale, and a truck carrying an estimated 19 tons of LPG.

The arrested suspects and confiscated items are now under police custody for documentation and the filing of appropriate charges.

Police said follow-up operations are underway to track down another suspect and determine the full extent of the illegal operations.

Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr., PNP director, commended the CIDG unit for its swift action, emphasizing that the crackdown is part of the organization’s drive against unfair trade practices. (Mandie Asejo)