1 dead, 1 wounded in violent fight over phone in Antipolo

A man was killed and a 33-year-old suspect arrested after a violent fight over a cellphone in Antipolo City, Rizal, early Thursday, June 18.

Police said the incident happened around 2:40 a.m. at Sitio Eldorado, Barangay San Jose.

The victim, identified as “Jade,” was declared dead on arrival at a hospital, while the suspect, known as “Tantan,” was taken into custody.

Investigators revealed that Jade, Tantan, and several companions had been drinking before heading home.

Jade, walking ahead of the group, sat on a parked tricycle and used his cellphone. Tantan allegedly tried to snatch the device, but Jade resisted.

The confrontation escalated when Tantan reportedly struck Jade on the head with a piece of wood. Jade retaliated by stabbing Tantan multiple times with a knife.

A witness intervened, escorting Jade home, but the victim collapsed and lost consciousness along the way.

Jade was rushed to a hospital by tricycle but was pronounced dead.

Concerned citizens also brought Tantan to the same hospital for treatment, where police arrested him after a witness positively identified him.

Authorities said Tantan will face criminal charges. (Hannah Nicol)