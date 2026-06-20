Ahron Villena, Jane Mounter lead ‘Regal Studio Presents’ Father’s Day special

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

GMA’s weekly anthology series “Regal Studio Presents” will air a father-daughter drama titled “Instant Daughter” this Sunday, June 21, in line with the Father’s Day celebration.

The upcoming episode stars Ahron Villena and Jane Mounter as Colin and Janine.

The story follows Colin (Villena), a wealthy bachelor known for his carefree lifestyle and aversion to commitment. His routine is disrupted after receiving a cancer diagnosis. While adjusting to the news, a teenager named Janine (Mounter) arrives at his doorstep claiming to be his long-lost daughter.

Initially skeptical, Colin is forced to confront his past when Janine reveals details about her late mother, whom Colin considers the only woman he ever truly loved. The narrative centers on Colin’s race against time to connect with his daughter and fulfill his role as a parent despite his terminal illness.

“Regal Studio Presents” airs Sundays at 2 PM on GMA-7.