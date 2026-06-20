WAR OF THE HEIRS! Lotlot de Leon brands brother Ian a liar in explosive, tearful meltdown over Nora Aunor’s estate: ‘He can have it all!’

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

The quiet cold war dividing the children of the late National Artist Nora Aunor has officially blown up into the messiest public feud of the year.

For months, the siblings have traded subtle digital jabs and quiet disagreements over how to preserve their legendary mother’s name. But the fragile peace completely shattered Friday afternoon when screen veteran Lotlot de Leon had a full-blown emotional meltdown at a movie press event in Quezon City.

Trembling with rage before dissolving into a heavy crying fit, Lotlot publicly branded her brother, Ian de Leon, an outright liar, exposing a deep family rift.

This dramatic escalation was ignited just hours earlier when Ian, Nora’s only biological son with award-winning actor Christopher de Leon, sat down for a tell-all broadcast on “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda.”

When pressed by Abunda on whether his biological status makes him the single true successor to the Superstar’s estate, Ian claimed that while he didn’t want to exclude his adopted siblings, the law effectively views him as the sole heir.

“Legally speaking… again, this does not exclude any family members. If there are any legalities that has to be resolved in this case after Mom has passed, you know, under the law, yes. Kumbaga, I am,” Ian confirmed.

Furthermore, Ian used the interview to defend his newly minted corporate ventures, Nora Aunor Enterprise and the Nora Aunor Foundation, which he set up as a One-Person Corporation (OPC).

Addressing recent complaints from his sister Matet that the family was left completely in the dark, Ian insisted he had already pitched the blueprint to everyone during their mother’s 40th-day death anniversary.

“Wala pang OPC nun with the plans that I had to continue Mom’s legacy. And I think nung time na yun, they weren’t ready, because it was still a concept, di ba? But I told them that I would pursue this,” Ian insisted, firmly denying Matet’s version of events by adding that she was later present during subsequent planning sessions over Zoom.

“She was aware,” he maintained.

Ian also attempted to downplay the ongoing feud as a matter of greed, stating, “The mana issue, I wanna set the record straight right here… Kasi, one reason why I decided to pursue this is because I don’t want Mom’s name to be used freely, loosely by anyone who does things for their own personal gain.”

Lotlot refused to let Ian’s televised narrative stand. Stepping up to the microphone at a story conference for her upcoming film “40 Days,” she repeatedly apologized to her co-stars before unleashing an avalanche of bottled-up fury.

Revealing that she and Ian haven’t spoken in a year, Lotlot viciously defended her adopted siblings, Matet, Kenneth, and Kiko, against persistent public accusations that they are simply greedy children looking for a payday.

“A lot of things have been thrown about me through time, even when my mom was alive, and I did not say anything at all. And yet people keep throwing stones at me. ‘Walang utang na loob.’ Paulit-ulit. ‘Suwail na anak, walang kuwentang tao.’ Okay, if that makes you happy, so be it. Pero ang hindi ko mate-take ay ang isang sinungaling na tao,” Lotlot fired back.

She made it clear that Nora didn’t leave behind massive mountains of cash, noting that the only real assets left were pieces of land in Bicol.

Lotlot confessed that right after the funeral, she went behind her siblings’ backs to ask Ian if he would voluntarily split those properties. She wasn’t asking for herself; she did it because she pitied the other three, knowing their mother had left them absolutely nothing.

“Nung pagkalibing ni Mommy, after a few weeks, tinanong ko siya, ‘Ian, are you willing to share the properties of Mommy with us?’… Why? Kasi naaawa ako dun sa tatlo. Hindi para sa akin kundi para dun sa tatlo kong kapatid dahil wala naman iniwan si Mommy sa kanila!” Lotlot exposed. “Yung mana na yan, just to clarify, let me be clear. Wala akong hinahabol na mana. Wala akong hinihinging mana. Ni piso, wala.”

According to Lotlot, the real cruelty lies in how Ian handled their mother’s charitable memory. She revealed that she originally begged Ian to co-found a memorial foundation with the family. Ian allegedly shot it down via text, claiming he lacked the funds and wasn’t ready.

“Sabi ko, ‘Magtayo tayo para kay Mommy, to continue her legacy.’ Anong sinabi niya? ‘I am not ready. Wala akong ilalabas na pera.’ Ang lahat ng usapan namin ni Ian, nasa text yan! May kopya ako.”

Yet, after Lotlot spent her own money and did the bureaucratic heavy lifting to establish the charity, Ian allegedly went on Facebook to publicly disavow it, telling the public that it was unauthorized and ordering fans not to donate.

Lotlot screamed through tears, calling out Ian’s televised claims as pure fiction. She stated flatly that Ian never shared his corporate plans with them and blindsided the entire family.

“He never told us. He never told us. Never shared with us anything at all. Wala siyang shinare, wala siyang sinabi, wala siyang kinuwento… and then you go out on the TV show and then you tell everyone na sinabi mo sa amin, which is not true! Ang gaba ng Panginoon, dyusko, matakot tayo, sa totoo lang! Pero hindi na ako papayag. Enough! Enough with the lies!”

The press conference reached an agonizing climax as Lotlot broke down into frantic sobbing, prompting her son, Diego Gutierrez, to rush onto the stage to hold her upright.

Weeping uncontrollably, Lotlot recalled how she sacrificed her own youth to raise Ian and the rest of the kids during the long stretches of time their mother lived in America.

In a final, dramatic act of surrender, Lotlot threw her hands up, telling the media that Ian can keep every single cent of the estate because her relationship with her mother was never defined by a price tag.

“Again, sa kanya na lahat. Wala kaming hinihingi. Wala kaming hihingin. Wala akong inaagaw, walang inaagaw si Matet! He can have it all! Kasi para sa akin, sapat nang natawag kong ‘Mommy’ si Nora Aunor! Sapat nang napalaki ako ng isang Superstar. Sapat nang nabigyan ako ng pangalan ni Mommy. He can have it all! Galit ako! Galit na galit ako!”

As a devastated Lotlot was consoled by her emotional co-stars, it became explicitly clear that showbiz’s most famous family unit has broken apart completely, and a reconciliation seems entirely out of reach.