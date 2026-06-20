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Bad day at the office as Obiena finishes last in Doha

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
EJ Obiena (File)

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

 

 

Indeed, it was a bad day.

EJ Obiena struggled big time in the seventh leg of the Wanda Diamond League and finished dead last in a field of eight in Doha, Qatar on Friday, June 19.

The two-time Olympian only managed to clear the bar once at 5.42 meters, failing to clear the next height at 5.62m.

“Rough day at the office… The work continues,” Obiena wrote on social media.

Emmanouil Karalis of Greece, American Chris Nilsen and Norway’s Sondre Guttormsen posted identical 5.92m but the Greek star claimed the gold medal via countback.

Nilsen and Guttormsen settled for silver and bronze, respectively.

This was Obiena’s second tournament of the outdoor season after finishing silver in the EUROWINGS Flight Circus event in Dusseldorf, Germany on Sunday, June 14.

 

 

 

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