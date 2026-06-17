Qualifier AJ Lim shocks top-seeded Thai rival in China

Alberto “AJ” Lim Jr., the country’s’ No. 1 player, upset top seed Kasidit Samrej of Thailand, 6–3, 4–1, in the Round of 32 of the ITF World Tennis Tour on Wednesday, June 17, in Maanshan, China.

The win over a fancied Thai rival extended Lim’s streak to four matches in the tournament as went through three qualifying rounds before advancing to the main round.

In the final qualifying round, he defeated the top seed, Grigoriy Lomakin, 6–1, 6–2.

Samrej is currently ranked ATP No. 380 and is Thailand’s No. 1 men’s singles player. He has won six ITF professional men’s singles titles and competed in the 2025 Australian Open, where he pushed former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev to five sets in the first round.

Lim is a member of the PH Davis Cup team and reigning PCA Open champion.