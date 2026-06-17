June 24 declared holiday for Manila Day, San Juan’s Wattah Wattah Festival

By Diann Calucin

Malacañang has declared June 24, 2026, a special non-working day in both Manila and San Juan, allowing residents to fully participate in their respective celebrations: the capital’s 455th founding anniversary and San Juan’s Wattah Wattah Festival.

In Manila, the holiday marks the “Araw ng Maynila,” with activities set at the Quirino Grandstand, including the State of the City Address (SOCA) of Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso.

His address will highlight the administration’s first year under the “Bilis Kilos 2.0” program.

In neighboring San Juan, June 24 marks the Wattah Wattah Festival, a long-standing religious and cultural tradition held in honor of St. John the Baptist, known for its water-dousing festivities across the city.

The twin declarations were signed by Acting Executive Secretary Ralph Recto, by authority of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., citing the need to give residents full opportunity to participate in and enjoy the occasions.