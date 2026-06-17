6 killed in pickup-dump truck crash in Pangasinan

By Liezle Basa Iñigo

LABRADOR, Pangasinan — Six people were killed and two others were injured after a mini-dump truck lost its brakes and crashed in Barangay Bolo on Tuesday night, June 16.

Initial investigation revealed that the truck, carrying 25 employees, suffered a brake malfunction, causing the driver to lose control.

The vehicle sideswiped the left passenger side of a pickup truck with 12 passengers, forcing it onto the road shoulder, before the mini-dump truck continued forward and plunged into a ravine.

Six passengers from the mini-dump truck died in the accident, while the driver sustained injuries.

One passenger from the pickup truck was also injured, though the driver and other passengers were unharmed and later brought to a medical facility for examination.

Further investigation is ongoing.