PH hails US-Iran peace agreement

By Merlina Hernando-Malipot

The Philippines has hailed the peace agreement reached between the United States and Iran, expressing optimism that the deal will serve as a foundation for lasting stability in the region.

In a statement on Wednesday, June 17, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said the Philippines fully supports the accord, which was achieved through mediation efforts led by Pakistan and other regional partners.

“The Philippines welcomes the peace deal reached between the US and Iran following mediation efforts by Pakistan and other regional actors,” the DFA declared.

The DFA commended the constructive role of countries such as Pakistan, Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Türkiye in facilitating dialogue and advancing a peaceful resolution.

It underscored that the conflict had exacted heavy humanitarian and economic costs, including the loss of lives, destruction of civilian infrastructure, and disruptions to the global economy.

“We hope that this agreement will finally lead to the permanent cessation of hostilities and contribute to a just and durable peace,” the DFA added, reaffirming the Philippines’ commitment to diplomatic solutions and multilateral cooperation.

By highlighting its support, the Philippines positioned itself as an advocate for peace and dialogue, stressing that international cooperation remains vital in ensuring regional and global stability.