Army Aviation Regiment honors Romero with insignia wings

The Philippine Army Aviation Regiment (PAAR) recently conferred the official insignia wings on Air Force reservist Colonel Michael Odylon L. Romero, making the former Deputy Speaker the first awardee outside of the Army unit.

The conferment was formally approved by Lt. Gen. Antonio Nafarrete, Commanding General of the Philippine Army, and was presented by Col. Richard Servito, commander of the PAAR.

Romero is Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines-rated helicopter pilot and also a sportsman.

Romero was honored for legislative efforts, the modernization program Armed Forces of the Philippines – the acquisition of C-130 Hercules aircraft – in particular.

That enhanced the strategic airlift, disaster response, and humanitarian operations especially in the province.

During the time Romero was the majority owner of AirAsia Philippines from 2010 to 2023, he also played a crucial role during the COVID-19 pandemic (2020–2022), providing free aircraft to the Philippines and the AFP to transport troops, vaccines, test kits, and medicines nationwide.

With this honor, Romero will now be part of Army history, recognized not only for his leadership and service but also for bridging civilian aviation and national defense—leaving a lasting legacy for future generations of Filipino aviators and reservists.

The award came after President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. approved the official insignia wings of the PAAR regiment, establishing a defining symbol of excellence and identity for Army aviators.

The design of the insignia has also been approved by the National Historical Commission of the Philippines, ensuring its historical and cultural significance.