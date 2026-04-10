3 PNPA cadets in custody over hazing incident

Three third-class cadets of the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) have been placed under the custody of the PNP Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) following an alleged hazing incident that left 22 underclassmen injured inside a barracks facility.

According to reports, the suspects allegedly doused plebes, or fourth-class cadets, with a mixture of drain cleaner and muriatic acid during punishment inside PNPA Barracks 2.

The victims sustained burns and other injuries from chemical exposure.

The incident occurred on Good Friday, April 3, and was immediately escalated through the chain of command, the PNP said.

The cadets were reportedly punished after being blamed for an issue involving a fellow cadet who intended to resign.

Seven other unidentified cadets are also under investigation for possible involvement in the incident, which has once again placed the PNPA under public scrutiny over hazing practices within its ranks.

In a statement, PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. condemned the incident and ordered an “aggressive” internal cleansing of the institution, stressing that accountability must reach all levels of command.

“Let me be clear that the PNP has zero tolerance for hazing. Hindi natin ito kinukunsinti (We do not condone this). Despite our warnings, some chose to disregard the law. Those who think they are above the Anti-Hazing Act have no place in our ranks. We will ensure that the full force of the law is applied to these individuals,” he said.

The incident occurred nearly a month after Nartatez spoke at the PNPA on March 14 during its grand alumni homecoming, where he reaffirmed a strict policy against hazing, stating that “tough training should build character, not break bones.”

The PNPA, which trains future officers of the national police force, has faced repeated concerns over discipline and abusive practices in previous years.

These include the 2021 death of third class cadet George Karl Magsayo, the 2019 case of fourth class cadet John Desiderio who later graduated with honors, the dismissal of three cadets who allegedly forced their underclassmen to perform oral sex as punishment in 2018, and the alleged mauling and hazing caught in a video in March 2018 that led to the filing of criminal raps against nine cadets.

In the latest case, Nartatez said the Tactical Officer of the Day at the PNPA has been relieved of duty while investigators look into possible lapses in supervision. Meanwhile, the injured cadets are now receiving medical care and psychological support.

Nartatez said he directed Police Maj. Gen. Andre Dizon, director of the PNPA, to conduct a comprehensive review of the incident. The PNPA has also suspended all of its activities pending result of the investigation.

“Following compliance with initial directives, PNPA activities are set to resume on April 11, 2026, subject to strict monitoring and additional control measures,” the PNP said.

Nartatez said those involved may face charges under Republic Act No. 11053 or the Anti-Hazing Act and possible expulsion from the academy. He also ordered the creation of a secure and anonymous digital reporting system for cadets to report abuse without fear.

“Of course, this is worrying for parents. But I want to tell them that we are cleaning our own house. By arresting and charging these cadets immediately, we are showing that we prioritize the safety of your children. It is more frightening if we hide this. We are choosing transparency over tradition,” Nartatez stated.

“We want to send a message that a true leader does not hurt others. We are building a police force that is disciplined and professional,” he concluded. (Martin Sadongdong)